Ricky Martin, Glen Powell, Nick Adams, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Ricky Martin beaches it, Glen Powell shows off a nipple and his abs, Nick Adams in briefs, Hugh Sheridan does Hollywood, Taylor Zakhar Perez does Dior, Darren Barnet gives us offer the shoulder (click through), Zane Phillips and his arms, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Jesus Luz
Nyle DiMarco
Arthur Nory
Sam Heughan
Chad Michael Murray
Tom Daley
Bruno Alcantara
Liam Payne
River Viiperi
Chad White
Maluma
Ricky Martin
Nick Adams
Glen Powell
Hugh Sheridan
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Darren Barnet
Zane Phillips
