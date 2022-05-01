The Week in Drag – Season 14 finale reactions, the season 7 All Stars make the rounds, Violet and Gottmik hit Coachella and more

Hello, hello, hello! We’re back with lots of news and updates from the talent-packed RuPaul’s Drag Race universe in the Week in Drag.

Last Friday, we crowned our latest drag superstar and we’ve got reactions from the top five and Ru-caps from the likes of Bob, Monét and Raja. In addition, with season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars just around the corner, we’ve got the all-winners cast chatting with Entertainment Weekly and Kelly Clarkson. And, as always, we have videos and fun from your favorite queens.

We’ve got lots to get to, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Last week, we welcomed a true “Angle” into the Drag Race Hall of Fame, Willow Pill. Since the show films the top two being crowned the winner to prevent spoilers, Willow and Lady Camden didn’t know the outcome of the season until the episode aired. The pair joined finalists Angeria, Daya Betty and Bosco to watch and react to the finale episode and their celebration is truly heartwarming.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live star Naomi Smalls joins Monét X Change to talk about the finale episode from the returning queens’ looks to the dramatic top two lip sync on the last edition of season 14’s “The Pit Stop.”

Bob the Drag Queen (currently filming season three of We’re Here – yay!) and Thorgy Thor are back together to discuss the finale and generally cut up on “Purse First Impressions.”

Maybe it was the Las Vegas setting, but the queens of season 14 brought the glitz and glamour to the Flamingo for the finale. Raja and Gottmik toot and boot the looks of the returning queens and the top five on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall can now add celebrity correspondent to her resume. Watch as she interviews the dolls on the pink carpet. If she wants to quit drag, she’d be great on E! News.

The newly crowned Miss Congeniality, Kornbread, season 12’s titleholder Heidi N Closet and Thorgy Thor join Naysha Lopez and Batty Davis for the final viewing party recorded live at Chicago’s Roscoe’s Bar & Grill.

Michelle Visage sat down with the final five to talk about all things Drag Race and fashion in the last set of “Whatcha Packin’?” interviews.

Bosco: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wGrPnMUSos

Daya: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJF2aY9iPx8

Angeria: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DytCpVMJATI

Willow: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9esfiJKW7aQ

Camden: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pTLuKKp63E

With season 14 in the books, our attention heads over to season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Yuhua Hamasaki and Laganja discuss the winning queens’ promo looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly and Raja popped up on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to talk about the new, all winners season.

The cast, minus Yvie, enjoy a “winner, winner chicken dinner” and spill the tea about the upcoming season with Joey Nolfi (my Entertainment Weekly counterpart).

The first queen to be eliminated from Drag Race España, The Macarena, is the latest to sit down and chat with Joseph Shepherd on “Exposed.” I am a big fan of Drag Race España and am so glad we got to know this queen better (and it’s well worth subscribing to WOW Presents Plus to see this amazing series.)

Violet Chachki and Gottmik take us along as they rate the festival fashions and take in the sights and sounds of Coachella on “No Gorge.”

Gottmik joined celebs, including Ricki Lake and Isis King for Lemonada Media’s BEING Studios Launch Event in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The studio, billed as the first audio reality™ podcast studio – where audio meets reality TV – is home to the new podcast series BEING Trans. This six-part unscripted doc-reality podcast series follows four transgender individuals living in Los Angeles. Over the course of three months, the crew recorded hundreds of hours of live conversations, experiences and intimate moments with cast members as they lived them, providing a uniquely unfiltered look at their daily lives.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After knocking ‘em dead on her North American tour with Katya, Trixie Mattel is going on the road across Europe and the UK. She plays some tunes fans can hear on the upcoming Grown Up Tour in this video.

Speaking of tours, Peppermint is hitting the road this summer in support of her latest release, Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers with live performances throughout July. Fans will get an intimate experience with Peppermint and her band as she takes you on a journey of music and song with selections from Volumes 1 & 2 and a few unreleased nuggets from the forthcoming Volume 3 included in the live show as well. The tour kicks off July 2 in Chicago and includes stops Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston and in other cities, wrapping up on July 24 in Brooklyn. All dates are on sale now at peppermintonline.com/events

In a statement, Peppermint said, “I’m so proud of this music. I’m proud that I was able to create something that comes directly from the heart and speaks to our community and the issues that affect us, transgender people deserve to experience love and have our story’s told publicly. I work hard to create music that would have made the ten-year-old me proud. I’m so excited to get on the road and meet all of my supporters and tell the Stories Behind The Music! This tour is going to be unlike anything I’ve ever done before!”

Spend a day in the Big Apple with Laganja Estranja. (You know you want to!)

On the latest “Paint Me Bitch”, Willam gets her mug beat by Alexis Stone. I am living for that glittery eye (and while Willam always looks fierce, here she looks positively stunning.)

Charli XCX and Mo Heart talk about all things fashion on the latest episode of “The Walk In.”

Chelsea Handler joins Bob and Monet to answer fan questions on “Sibling Advicery’. Topics include an “intimidating woman” looking for love, navigating casual relationships and defining femininity for yourself.

Jaymes Mansfield is back in the kitchen and making another Dolly Parton cake. After the success of her coconut cake, she takes on Dolly’s Southern Style Banana Cake.

On a personal note, I just want to give a shout-out to the incredible queens I have seen live here in Atlanta this week. Morgan McMichaels, Ongina, Nicole Paige Brooks and BenDeLaCreme all put on spectacular shows. Support the queens when they come to your town – you will not be disappointed! And, of course, support your local queens too!

And that is all for this action and glam-packed wrap-up of all things drag. Until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

