Meet Instagram hottie and actor Manu Rios

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Manu Rios.

If you are a fan of Netflix’s hit series Elite, then you are very familiar with Manu Rios and his role as Patrick Blanco Commerford. Born on December 17, 1998, Rios is a Spanish actor, model and influencer.

He was born in Calzada, Calatrava in Spain. From the age of 13, he’s posted covers on YouTube of stars including One Direction, Rihanna and Adele. He is yet to release any original music of his own but we imagine that it’s only a matter of time before he does.

Enjoy these pics of Manu Rios

