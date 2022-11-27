The Week in Drag – The return of DragCon, a UK queen is crowned, Trixie has Christmas covered, and more

Hello, hello, hello! The holidays are here (hope you and yours had a wonderful Thanksgiving) and it’s time for your weekly gift of news and updates from the Slay Belles of the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe.

This week, we celebrate our newly crowned queen on Drag Race UK and welcome the new queen-testants of Canada vs. The World. This week also brought the exciting news that RuPaul’s DragCon is back, back, back again for 2023 and, if you want to look your fiercest for the festivities, Trixie Cosmetics has you covered with a red-hot new collection.

We also play a little catch-up and check in with some of our favorite queens who are here to make your holidays sparkle. We’ve got lots of leftovers to share, so pull up a plate and let’s bring it to the runway!

It’s back! Presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul’s DragCon LA will return in-person at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Friday, May 12th through Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The wig-snatching convention will bring all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for what is the largest all-ages, family-friendly celebration of drag culture in the world.

“Attention Legendary Children! RuPaul’s DragCon is coming to LA in May. Our entire tribe will come together – in person – to celebrate our creative superpowers. Show up. Show off. And show them how it is done, henny!” says RuPaul.

A super-inclusive hub of self-expression, tickets for RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2023are on sale now, with a special, limited-time Cyber Monday FLASH Sale which will end on Monday November 28th. Get your tickets and get ready to meet the queens at www.rupaulsdragrace.com and https://www.worldofwonder.com/bfcm/.

If you can’t get enough international drag (and really, who can’t?), the latest showcase of some of the world’s fiercest queens is coming your way. This week, the cast of the upcoming Drag Den with Manila Luzon was revealed. On the series, which begins streaming on Prime Video worldwide on December 8, 2022, eight Filipino drag queens will fight for the crown and the chance to reign as the first-ever Drag Supreme in this brand-new drag pageant reality show. Check it out and mark your calendars – and welcome Manila back to the screen (I’ve missed her, how about you?)

The latest Drag Race franchise bringing some of your returning favorites is Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World. And, with the arrival of a new season, it’s also time for a new season of “Binge Queens”. Watch Raven, Jujubee, Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller recap the review the episode, the queens and the fashions. Get a sneak peek here and watch full episodes on WOW Presents Plus.

This week on Drag Race UK, we crowned the fourth queen from across the pond (and I won’t spoil the winner here, but congrats to you season 4 champion!) Yuhua Hamasaki discusses the final 5 queens’ “Pretty in Punk” looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

Raven and Raja also weigh in on the last runway before the finale as they toot and boot the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Aquaria and Blu Hydrangea join Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville and watch the penultimate episode of the Drag Race UK season at the Roscoe’s Viewing Party live from Chicago.

The final four queens of Drag Race UK spilled lots of tea about their time on the show while praising their fellow competitors with Yshee Black on “Drag Race Yearbook”. Check out these interviews with Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Danny Beard and Jonbers Blonde (and thanks for a great season!)

We were all “rooting” for Kahmora Hall on season 13 of Drag Race, and, while she was sent home far too early, this “Mackiee doll” has always held a special place in our hearts. In the latest “Out of the Closet”, Jahmora welcomes us to her Chicago home as she discusses her experience on the show, her fashion evolution since she sashayed away and showcases not only her Bob Mackie-inspired looks but shows us some of her most prized possessions from the legendary designer.

If you need a gift for your makeup-loving friends (or yourself), Trixie Cosmetics is here with just the thing to stuff your stocking. Watch as Trixie reveals her latest collection, appropriately named Sweet Treats. Shop the new collection and take note that I wouldn’t mind seeing all of this under my tree.

The holidays are for bingeing on food, gifts and TV shows with the family. If you haven’t watched the third season of the Netflix reality show Love is Blind, you might find that it’s the perfect accompaniment for chilling with friends and family, because there’s lots to talk about on this tumultuous season. Newbie or veteran LIB fan, enjoy as you watch the latest season along Trixie and Katya.

Since we missed last week’s Week in Drag, we’ve got a double dose of “UNHhhh” to share (and sharing is truly caring when it involves Trixie and Kayla.) While Halloween always gets the short end of the stick when it comes to holidays, I’m glad to share this season’s Halloween episode.

In the second episode this week, Trixie and Katya talk all things relationships. Start in, because this one’s a good one.

And, hey! You also get a double dose of Monét X Change and Bob the Drag Queen this week. “Sibling Rivalry” took on two much talked about topics ripped from the headlines: the mess happening over at Twitter and the changes coming to Disney with the reinstatement of former CEO Bob Iger. Check out both episodes and get caught up on pop culture news in the funniest way possible.

The holidays are not only a season of giving, they’re also, sadly, a season of taking. Violet and Gottmik take on porch pirates, stealers of nudes and more on the latest “No Gorge.”

Get into the holiday spirit with a new seasonal anthem from our UK dolls Frock Destroyers. The drag supergroup featuring Drag Race UK season one queens Divine de Campo, Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea are here to treat your ears with their new single “Naughty List”, available now on all streaming platforms. At the virtual release of the single, the trio stated, “We’ve been the BADDEST bitches this year and are so excited to team up with Leland and WOW Records to Frock up the ho-ho-holiday airwaves. Our new song Naughty List is the perfect festive and filthy banger to round out your Christmas playlist. We’re also extending the holiday season by giving you the gift of hitting the stage at RuPaul’s DragCon UK this January– so we’d better see all of our naughtiest fans in the front row!”

There have been some very busy days in the life of the fabulous Laganja Estranga. She made a surprise appearance along with Eureka on the season finale of Dancing with the Stars, supporting her Haus of Edwards sister Shangela (who was robbed…I don’t care what anyone says.) Our lip sync assassin also served another fun-filled unboxing, a reunion with Alyssa Edwards and a wine tasting adventure in San Francisco. Get caught up with one of our favorite dancing queens.

As I mentioned before, Halloween may have come and gone (too quickly), but Jaymes Mansfield is wrapping up the spooky season. As she talks about the iconic film Halloween and the best final girl ever, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Willam takes us into the closet of Gigi Gorgeous on the first episode of her new web series “Lifestyles of The Bitch & The Gaymous.”

From all of us here at Socialite Life, we hope you had an amazing Thanksgiving. We are so thankful for each and every one of you.

On a personal note, I am so thankful I have recently had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful queens. Last week, I finally got to see RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas and it did not disappoint. Thanks to Latrice Royale, Naomi Smalls, Kennedy Davenport, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry and Asia O’Hara for an unforgettable experience.

I also had the distinct pleasure of seeing Peppermint and Jujubee on their Letters Live/Good Juju tour (and I also got to meet Bob the Drag Queen, who couldn’t have been nicer.) Show your favorite queens how much you appreciate them by going to see them live when they come to your town!

And that brings us to the end of another Week in Drag. Until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

