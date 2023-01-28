The Week in Drag – the season 15 Snatch Game, The Vivienne on ice, Kerri Colby’s new series and more

Hello, hello, hello! We are back with another jam-packed post recapping all of the best from the Drag Race universe.

This week, the queens took on their first fashion challenge and gave us collections inspired by the judges (questionable) tastes. The reviews are in for last week’s Snatch Game, which managed to be super-sized and super short and your favorite Drag Race alums had lots to say about the impersonations and beautiful nightmares on the runway.

We also check in with our latest eliminated queen, talk makeup with Jaymes and Trixie, meet the newest queens from across the pond and get a sneak peek at a new show from a season 14 standout. There’s lots to cover so let’s not waste another moment…let’s bring it to the runway!

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens take a break from acting and improv and focus on fashion. As we open the episode, Spice is obviously upset that her “rock” has left the competition and Mistress and Marcia continue the dispute about challenge placements that began in last week’s Untucked. Spice suggests that another queen should have been sent home and is pressured by Aura to spill the tea – and the conversation is interrupted as Ru enters the werk room. We finally have our first mini-challenge! In the grand tradition of Paris is Burning the library is now open.

This challenge truly put the “mini” in “mini-challenge” as we only get to hear one joke from each queen. A few queens get in some good zingers, like Amethyst asking, “Is there a volume lower than mute?” when roasting Spice and Luxx jokes that it shouldn’t be “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” but “Marshalls, Marshalls, Marshalls” when it comes to her sister’s runway looks. The fact that Loosey is the only queen to get in more than one joke leaves us completely unsurprised when Ru announces that she’s the winner.

For the episode’s main challenge, the queens break into teams and create fashion collections inspired by the judges and use home décor items to bring haute couture to the runway. Anetra, Salina, Jax and Robin are tasked with using “Town & Country” fabrics and accessories to represent the House of Kressley. The House of Matthews is made up of Loosey, Sasha, Malaysia and Marcia, who are tasked with whisking us away to Palm Springs. Lastly, Amethyst, Luxx, Mistress, Spice and Aura make up the House of Visage, using animal prints and royal purple hues to serve Jersey girl realness.

The teams work together to develop a cohesive collection while showcasing their own style. Team Kressley is going with a schoolgirl theme, using lots of plaid. Team Visage wants to give royalty and regal looks – as long as they all look hot and the only insight we really get from Team Matthews is that Malaysia can’t sew. We even get a little werk room interaction between the teams and Ru this week (which I would much rather have had last week, just saying.)

As the queens prepare for the runway, Jax now tries to get Spice to tell the queens who she thought should have sashayed away and still didn’t get a definitive response (but we all know she’s talking about Aura, right?) Jax also gets our “moment of backstory” as she talks about being adopted by white parents and the struggles of being the only POC growing up in Connecticut. (Again, more of this, please!)

It’s runway time. Ru looks stunning, as does guest judge Janelle Monae. First up is the House of Visage. Mistress dons a leopard print corset, black mini and a cape. Aura and Spice go the scantily clad route and both show their stripes in zebra print. Amethyst states she is making nu- for her lack of sewing skills with her personality, which is good because her gold toga with leopard print bottoms (with an unnecessary ruffle) leaves a lot to be desired. Luxx took a chance and made pants and her zebra print trousers were stunning, especially when paired with a purple top and turban.

The House of Kressley’s runway featured the promised plaid. Robin wore a leather top and asymmetrical skirt, Jax had a “Heathers moment” in a pleated skirt and jacket (complete with croquet mallet), Anetra went the short skirt/puffy sleeve route and Salina gave us “comforter couture” with a puffy cover-up over a red top and leather skirt.

Lastly, we have the House of Matthews. Sasha looked so pretty in a floral print suit with a flamingo print cover-up made from shower curtains. Loosey also did pants quite well, serving “drunk aunt at a beach bungalow” realness, Malaysia looked pretty in pink (her lack of sewing was totally not evident in this look) nd Marciia swirled down the runway on a tropical print halter top and flowing skirt.

The judges gave kudos to Luxx for her pants and her confident runway strut, Robin for her cohesive sexy look, Sasha for being Sasha and Malaysia for her impressive DIY debut. In the bottom were Jax and her ill-fitting jacket, Salina for serving too much and Amethyst for that damn ruffle (and her lack of sewing prowess.) In the end, Luxx was the week’s winner and Salina and Amethyst had to lip sync to Janelle’s “Q.U.E.E.N.” While Amethyst did just fine, Salina reached potential lip sync assassin status with her moves and lives to slay another day. Next week’s episode is titled “Old Friends Gold”…hmmm…until next week!

Season six’s Adore Delano and Bianca del Rio talk all things Snatch Game and the Beautiful Nightmares runway (and share tales of their Snatch Game experience) on “The Pit Stop.”

Raja and Raven toot and boot the nightmarish looks from the runway on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Drag Race UK season 4’s Le Fil joins Yuhua Hamasaki to talk all things frightening fashion on “Bootleg Opinions.”

The always-fashionable Kimora Blac shares her picks for best and worst runway looks.

Snatch Game winner Loosey LaDuca along with Daya Betty and Crystal Methyd join Naysha Lopez, Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville to watch the episode and spill some tea at the Roscoe’s Viewing Party.

Sugar made Drag Race her-story as part of the first set of twins to compete on the series. She discusses her (brief) time on the show and shows off the looks she didn’t get to bring to the main stage with Michelle Visage on “Whatcha Packin’?”

Rock M Sakura and Cash Monet weigh in on the Snatch Game episode and ask the burning question, “Whose runway look is the most edible?”

Need another take on the Snatch Game? Maddy Morphosis is here to deliver. Watch as she and Miss Liza discuss the super-sized competition.

DeJa Skye discusses Sugar and Spice’s lip sync for your life on “De-Ja-Nalysis.”

The beautiful Kerri Colby debuted her new series on WOW Presents Plus this week. On Kerri Kares, the season 14 stunner invites special guests, including Ongina, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Arisce Wancer, and Mayhem Miller to talk candidly about numerous topics, including confidence, relationships, and wider LGBT issues. Throughout the series, Kerri shares her top tips and secrets to staying sane and practicing self-care whilst also revealing stories from her past that are shocking but display how Kerri has become the Oprah of drag. All episodes of Kerri Kares are now available on WOW Presents Plus.

We had the chance to chat with interviewer extraordinaire Joseph Shepherd last week, and this week, his latest project, Sissy That Talk Show, debuted. Katya was the first guest for the show and could very well be the best talk show guest ever.

The nominees for the Queerties have been announced. The awards honor the biggest and brightest LGBTQ+ entertainers, authors, and artists of the past year, and you decide who wins.

The queens of Drag Race, as always, are among the nominees. Jinkx Monsoon and Ts Madison are nominated for “Badass”, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Victoria E. Black, Alaska 5000, Militia Scunt, Honey Mahogany, Raja, Victoria Scone, Hot Chocolate/Larry Edwards, Tenderoni, Eureka O’Hara and Willow Pill are all in the running for the title of “Drag Royalty.” Kerri Colby, Jasmine Kennedie, Miss Fiercalicious, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Tempest DuJour, Kornbread, Thirsty Von Trapp a.k.a Mark Indelicato, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Jorgeous are all vying to be named “Future All-Star.”

Bob and Monét’s “Sibling Rivalry” faces off against Jaida Essence Hall and Heidi N Closet’s “Hall and Closet and Jinkx Monsoon’s “Hi Jinkx!” as best podcast, Nina West’s The You Kind of Kind is up for “Best Read” and The Walk In with Mo Heart is competing to be the best web series. The queens of Drag Race season 14 (Kerri Colby, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedy, Kornbread, & Willow Pill) are nominated in the ‘Closet Door Bustdown” category and Trixie Motel, Legendary, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans and We’re Here are all up for top Reality/Docu-Series honors. Trixie, Shea Colueé and Bob are also nominated for best music video.

Winners will be announced at the February 28 award ceremony that will take place in Los Angeles, hosted by Bianca Del Rio. Voting is open through February 21, and you can vote once per day, per device. Make sure to vote today, and keep coming back daily to help your favorite nominees win.

More international drag is on the way with the premiere of Drag Race Belgique on February 16th on WOW Presents Plus. The ten fierce, Belgian queens competing for the title of Belgium’s first Drag Superstar are Amanda Tears, Athena Sorgelikis, Brittany Von Bottokx, Drag Couenne, Edna Sorgelen, Mademoiselle Boop, Mocca Bone, Peach, Susan, and Valenciaga. Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories. Canada’s Drag Race’s Rita Baga will host the premiere season alongside resident judges Lufy and Mustii. Meet the queens here and get ready for more fierce competition.

Nicky Doll, France’s most iconic drag queen, will once again be the master of ceremonies for season 2 of Drag Race France. Daphné Bürki and Kiddy Smile will also be back by her side to reform the legendary jury judging the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of a brand-new set of fierce French queens. Nicki says, “I’m thrilled to be able to offer the French and Francophones a second season of Drag Race France. We were able to showcase iconic queens in the first season and convey important messages while showing passionate performers. In every region of France live talented queens with a unique point of view and I can’t wait to be able to present a new LÉ-GEN-DAIRE cast.”

Drag Race UK season one champion The Vivienne, is knocking ‘em dead on Dancing on Ice, proving there’s nothing she can’t do. Watch as she pays tribute to Cher in her performance of “Strong Enough.”

Don’t be blue…unless it’s from using fabulous makeup. Jaymes Mansfield shows off the new Nighttime Realness palette from Trixie Cosmetics.

Speaking of Trixie, she is back unboxing more PR from Refy, Colourpop, Yitty by Lizzo and more I need those Barbie glasses stat.

Jaymes made a guest appearance on the CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola and brought us along as she got ready for her gig.

More Jaymes? Sure! Here she gives her drag daughter, the adorable Bryce, a “Mansfield Makeover”.

And that’s it for the week in drag. We will be here next week with more news, reviews and fabulousness so, until then, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

