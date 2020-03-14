Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Timothée Chalamet, Jeremiah Brent, Christopher Gorham and More Insta Snaps

CelebrityEye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Timothee Chalamet Photo via Timothée Chalamet/Instagram
1

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Timothée Chalamet photos a photo, Jeremiah Brent is nursarying it up, Christopher Gorham is a thinker and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Sam Smith

View this post on Instagram

Helping me find that light @madison_phipps

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

Related

Meet Instagram Hottie Tom Zalac

Chris Hemsworth, Geoff Stults, Rome Flynn and More Insta…

Darren Criss

Jorge Blanco

Timothee Chalamet

Related

Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers…

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Daniel Craig, Anthony Mackie,…

View this post on Instagram

okay fine 🙄

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on

Ryan Cooper

Jeremiah Brent

Related

Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan, Ed Westwick and More Insta…

Ezra Miller, Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber and More Insta Snaps

Diego Tinoco

Christopher Gorham

Pietro Boseslli

Related

Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Francisco Lachowski,…

Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford,…

From Our Partners

  • OMG, Surf’s Up! Liam Hemsworth Reveals Considerable VPL While Swimming [OMG BLOG]
  • Pete Buttigieg Hilariously Attempts to Make a Pretzel as Guest Host of Jimmy Kimmel Live: WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Antonio Brown Proposes to Baby Mama After Trying to Evict Her [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Hey! It’s Katie Holmes on the Cover of April’s InStyle [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Brandi Glanville Spills Details on All of the Famous Men She’s Dated & Slept With [Celebitchy]
  • Patrick Mouratoglou and His Amazing Bubble Butt [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Riley Knoxx Came To Slay [Boy Culture]

Related

Maluma, Derek Hough, Trevor Donovan and More Insta Snaps

Meet Instagram Hottie Torben König

You might also like More from author
X