Timothée Chalamet, Jeremiah Brent, Christopher Gorham and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Timothée Chalamet photos a photo, Jeremiah Brent is nursarying it up, Christopher Gorham is a thinker and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Sam Smith

Darren Criss

Jorge Blanco

Timothee Chalamet

Ryan Cooper

Jeremiah Brent

Diego Tinoco

Christopher Gorham

Pietro Boseslli

From Our Partners