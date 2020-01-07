Timothée Chalamet Looking to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic From James Mangold

After melting the world’s hearts in Little Women, Timothée Chalamet is suiting up for another period film: a Bob Dylan biopic inspired by the icon’s transition from folk music to electric.

The Fox Searchlight feature, based on the book Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald, will track the legendary singer-songwriters switch from folk to rock music. Jay Cocks penned the screenplay.

Timothée Chalamet attends the “Little Women” World Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on December 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dylan, who will exec produce, is working on the film with Mangold and Searchlight, which has secured music rights.

Sources claim that Chalamet is currently taking guitar lessons for the role.

Timothée Chalamet attends the “Little Women” World Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on December 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

This year, Chalamet will be seen in Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune.

Meanwhile, the Call Me By Your Name star will make his debut on the London stage in the Old Vic’s adaptation of Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama 4,000 Miles between 16 April and 23 May opposite Eileen Atkins.

Timothée Chalamet attends the “Little Women” World Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on December 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.