Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Movies

Timothée Chalamet Looking to Play Bob Dylan in Biopic From James Mangold

By Michael Prieve 2
"Little Women" World Premiere Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After melting the world’s hearts in Little Women, Timothée Chalamet is suiting up for another period film: a Bob Dylan biopic inspired by the icon’s transition from folk music to electric.

The Fox Searchlight feature, based on the book Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald, will track the legendary singer-songwriters switch from folk to rock music. Jay Cocks penned the screenplay.

"Little Women" World Premiere
Timothée Chalamet attends the “Little Women” World Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on December 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Dylan, who will exec produce, is working on the film with Mangold and Searchlight, which has secured music rights.

Related

The King Trailer, Starring Timothée Chalamet and Robert…

Armie Hammer Crushes Our Call Me By Your Name Sequel Hopes

Sources claim that Chalamet is currently taking guitar lessons for the role.

"Little Women" World Premiere
Timothée Chalamet attends the “Little Women” World Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on December 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

This year, Chalamet will be seen in Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune.

Meanwhile, the Call Me By Your Name star will make his debut on the London stage in the Old Vic’s adaptation of Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama 4,000 Miles between 16 April and 23 May opposite Eileen Atkins.

"Little Women" World Premiere
Timothée Chalamet attends the “Little Women” World Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on December 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

You might also like More from author
X