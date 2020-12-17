Socialite Life
Now Reading
Tina Fey saved a man’s life by the Hudson River
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Tina Fey saved a man’s life by the Hudson River

by
December 17, 2020
2017 New York Stage & Film Winter Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In today’s QuickiesTina Fey, HBO Max, Roku, Sir Ian McKellen, Ali Larter, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Coronavirus, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Tina Fey has revealed she helped save someone’s life this year.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (16 December), the 30 Rock star explained that she and her family rented a house near the Hudson River as they didn’t want to be in the center of New York during the coronavirus crisis.

On the first morning of staying at the rented home, Fey said she was drinking her coffee on the front porch when she heard a strange sound, but she couldn’t tell whether it was a person calling for help or the noise of a bird.

After asking her family to listen to the sound, they heard it again a few minutes later. Concerned that someone was in need, they called the police.

See Also
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin’s prison sounds nice, Henry Cavill Superman rumors, Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk, Lady Gaga, Kathy Hilton, Demi Lovato, and More

“The cops take off and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating. They found him a mile north in the river,” she said.

“I saved a man’s life. He doesn’t know but it was us.”

In Other News

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tom Ellis, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Asghari and more Insta Snaps

Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez send gifts and meals to children’s hospitals for the holidays

OMG: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr’s Christmas wishes – WATCH

Kevin Spacey’s Christmas video is apparently now an annual thing — WATCH

Merry Christmas from Will, Kate, Megan, Harry, Champ, and Major

WOW: Chris Hemsworth celebrates Christmas with his bare abs

Steve Grand, Ricky Martin, Skylar Astin, and more Insta Snaps

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X