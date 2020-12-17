Kylie Jenner beats Kanye West as Forbes’ highest-paid celebrity in 2020

The world’s highest-paid celebrities list has dropped once again. Forbes named Kylie Jenner, the 23-year-old, makeup mogul the highest-earning celebrity of the year after she raked in $590 million.

In 2020, Forbes estimated that the 100 celebrities ranked earned a stunning $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, which is actually down from 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic was the major factor contributing to the $200 million drop in revenue since concerts were canceled, movie releases were postponed, and the world went on lockdown.

Getty Images

The outlet reports that Jenner’s impressive earnings were largely a result of selling 51 percent of her cosmetics line to Coty earlier this year. The reality star was the only woman to appear in the top 10 of the celebrity earners list. Travis Scott, the father to Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, appeared at no. 82 on the list, after earning $39.5 million in 2020.

The second name on the list was Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, whose $170 million came mostly from his Yeezy sneaker deal with Adidas. West’s wife and Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, ranked no. 48 on the list for her $49.5 million in earnings.

Kanye West on January 17, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Numbers three through five on the list were taken by a trio of professional athletes: tennis player Roger Federer at no. 3 with $106.3 million, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at no. 4 with $105 million, and fellow soccer player Lionel Messi at no. 5 with $104 million.

Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world thanks to his big movies like Black Adam and Red Notice. He has earned $ 87.5 million this year and ranks at No. 10.

Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020

1.) Kylie Jenner, $590 million USD

2.) Kanye West, $170 million USD

3.) Roger Federer, $106.3 million USD

4.) Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million USD

5.) Lionel Messi, $104 million USD

6.) Tyler Perry, $97 million USD

7.) Neymar, $95.5 million USD

8.) Howard Stern, $90 million USD

9.) LeBron James, $88.2 million USD

10.) Dwayne Johnson, $87.5 million USD

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE