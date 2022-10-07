Tobias Sorensen: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Tobias Sorensen.

The 35-year-old model began his modeling career at an early age. Tobias began his career after being discovered by Elite Model Management.

Later on, Tobias moved to Paris, where he walked for Kris Van Assche at Paris Fashion Week. After he walked for popular fashion designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Giorgio Armani, Elie Tahari, Calvin Klein, and many more

Follow Tobias Sorensen on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: August 2, 1987

Birthplace: Copenhagen, Denmark

Height: 6’1”

Waist: 31″

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Dark Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Tobias Sorensen

