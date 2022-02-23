Tom Brady will reportedly produce, act in comedic road trip movie with Jane Fonda, Sally Field

While Tom Brady may have officially retired from the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is keeping his love of football alive in a new football-themed road trip movie called 80 for Brady that he will produce and act in.

As reported by THR, Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content’s 80 for Brady will star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field and will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino.

The film is inspired by the true story of four New England Patriots-loving best friends who take a life-changing road trip to see Tom Brady compete in Super Bowl LI in 2017. Brady himself was very involved in getting this project off the ground and is producing the film through his company 199 Productions alongside Donna Giglotti and Endeavor Content.

Production on 80 for Brady will start in Spring 2022 and the latest version of the script is based on a draft from Booksmart’s Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Tom Brady was in the NFL for 22 seasons and spent the first 20 as the QB of the New England Patriots before finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

