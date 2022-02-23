Queen Elizabeth still alive despite rumors, family ‘making final plans’ as royal matriarch’s in ‘bad shape’

Published by

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she’s in “bad shape.”

According to our sources, the Royal Family is “making final plans” amid the 95-year-old’s health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.

While Radar has confirmed she’s still alive, we’ve learned the family “is getting ready for the worst.”

“They desperately don’t want her to end like this,” our insiders say.

The news comes two days after Buckingham Palace revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the representative for the palace said she was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and would continue with “light duties.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace’s statement read on Sunday, adding that this week’s engagements would be decided “at the time.”

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly scheduled to attend British Vogue editor Edward Enninful‘s wedding today. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie shot down her death rumors moments ago.

“No, that (now trending) rumor that started on Instagram is not true,” he wrote on Twitter; however, that didn’t stop “The Queen Died” from trending on Twitter.