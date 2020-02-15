Socialite Life
Travis Wall, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Felton and More Insta Snaps

Travis Wall Photo via Travis Wall / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

The cleanse is over for Travis Wall, lounging with Michael B. Jordan, Tom Felton makes a statement and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Trevor Donovan

Noah Centineo

View this post on Instagram

Shameless Selfie in celebration of absolutely NOTHING

A post shared by Noah (@ncentineo) on

Nick Lachey

Skylar Astin

Justin Theroux

View this post on Instagram

HI DENVER COLORADO!!! ❤️ Specifically, @mayorhancock !!! Michael, I hear you are considering LIFTING the decades old Pit-Bull ban in Denver! Where do I send the pen?! (Seriously, i will send you an amazing pen) From what I hear, you’re a pretty great Mayor… Thoughtful, considerate, kind, and loyal to your people. In other words, a total Pit Bull! Kuma and I would love to come visit Denver once the ban is lifted (she loves the outdoors, hiking on leash, is chipped and spayed, so falls within all the proposed guidelines). For anyone else reading along, especially Pit Bull owners and advocates, please head on over to @mayorhancock page and ask him (politely, natch) to change the law and lift the ban. Mayor Michael, I would love nothing more than to come to Denver, have a beer, talk about the Pen I sent you, and introduce you to Kuma… one of the FIVE pit bulls i have rescued… peaceably, and without incident. You got this Michael! @mayorhancock , please DM me, I’d be happy to get on the phone and discuss why i think think these bans don’t work and in the end, end up euthanizing more dogs than we already do in Colorado. #adoptdontshop #pitbull #nokill

A post shared by @ justintheroux on

Sam Heughan

Jack Falahee

View this post on Instagram

@diplomacy734 mini tour in less than a month 😱

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee) on

Travis Wall

Tom Felton

View this post on Instagram

Howzit

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

Jared Leto

View this post on Instagram

When it’s a long weekend 🐒

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

Liam Payne

James McAvoy

Michael B Jordan

View this post on Instagram

Xoxo – Pink Panther 💓

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

Jonathan Bennett

David Gandy

