Travis Wall, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Felton and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

The cleanse is over for Travis Wall, lounging with Michael B. Jordan, Tom Felton makes a statement and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Trevor Donovan

Noah Centineo

Nick Lachey

Skylar Astin

Justin Theroux

Sam Heughan

Jack Falahee

Travis Wall

Tom Felton

Jared Leto

Liam Payne

James McAvoy

Michael B Jordan

Jonathan Bennett

David Gandy

From Our Partners