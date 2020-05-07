SL FlashbackMovies

The 2008 Twilight Premiere Featuring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and the Cast — PHOTOS

By Michael Prieve
Photo by Getty Images
With the announcement of Stephanie Meyer‘s new Twilight book, Midnight Sun, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to look back at the original film’s red carpet premiere.

There were hundreds of people lining the Los Angeles streets screaming and chanting for the premiere of Twilight.

There were moms and daughters, men and women, couples and singles. There were even a few people so overcome by emotion that tears were shed.

This was all for the premiere of Twilight, the epic love story of a high-school girl (Bella) and her vampire beau (Edward) based on the hit book series by Stephenie Meyer.

Here is the film’s synopsis

Bella Swan (Stewart) doesn’t expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Pattinson) – a boy who’s hiding a dark secret: he’s a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey. Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling sensation by Stephanie Meyer, Twilight adds a dangerous twist to the classic story of star-crossed lovers.

The movie — directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Check out all the red carpet looks from the 2008 Twilight movie premiere.

Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
Premiere Of Summit Entertainment&#039;s &quot;Twilight&quot; - Arrivals
