The 2008 Twilight Premiere Featuring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and the Cast — PHOTOS

With the announcement of Stephanie Meyer‘s new Twilight book, Midnight Sun, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to look back at the original film’s red carpet premiere.

There were hundreds of people lining the Los Angeles streets screaming and chanting for the premiere of Twilight.

There were moms and daughters, men and women, couples and singles. There were even a few people so overcome by emotion that tears were shed.

This was all for the premiere of Twilight, the epic love story of a high-school girl (Bella) and her vampire beau (Edward) based on the hit book series by Stephenie Meyer.

Here is the film’s synopsis

Bella Swan (Stewart) doesn’t expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen (Pattinson) – a boy who’s hiding a dark secret: he’s a vampire. As their worlds and hearts collide, Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as a coterie of undead that would make Bella their prey. Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling sensation by Stephanie Meyer, Twilight adds a dangerous twist to the classic story of star-crossed lovers.

The movie — directed by Catherine Hardwicke and stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Check out all the red carpet looks from the 2008 Twilight movie premiere.

Movie Trailer Park

Loading Videos...

From Our Partners

★ Naomi Campbell Breaks Down 13 Met Gala Looks From 1900 Til Now [OMG BLOG]

★ Barbra Streisand Releases Tribute Video for COVID-19 Frontline Workers: WATCH [Towleroad]

★ Every Comedian You’ve Ever Heard of to Perform Sunday Night [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Blake Lively Has Worn Some Pretty Memorable Stuff to the Met [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat Are Still “Hanging Out Plenty” During the Quarantine [Celebitchy]

★ Cole Escola Returns With an Online Version of ‘Help! I’m Stuck!’ [Kenneth in the 212]

★ NYC Subways Getting Nightly Whore’s Bath [Boy Culture]