Tyler Cameron, Adam Lambert, Josh Duhamel and More Insta Snaps

Tyler Cameron Photo via Tyler Cameron/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Tyler Cameron likes pie, Adam Lambert and his furry family, Josh Duhamel‘s got wood and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Gregg Sulkin

Sam Heughan

Cristiano Ronaldo

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

smile like you mean it 😬

A post shared by Johnny Sibilly (@johnnysibilly) on

Prince Royce

View this post on Instagram

😝

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

Travis Wall

Ryan Guzman

Jamie Dornan

Cody Fern

View this post on Instagram

👭

A post shared by Cody Fern (@codyfern) on

Chord Overstreet

Luke Evans

Nico Tortorella

Chris Hemsworth

James Maslow

Colton Haynes

Josh Duhamel

View this post on Instagram

Just tryin to stay busy over here

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

Adam Lambert

View this post on Instagram

Happy 420 from me and my furry family.

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

Tyler Cameron

View this post on Instagram

Made you look 👀

A post shared by Tyler Cameron (@tylerjcameron3) on

