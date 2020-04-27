VideoVideoTV

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

By Michael Prieve 84

Kimmy’s a famous author and she’s about to marry a prince! But first she has to foil the Reverend’s evil plot. It’s your move: What should Kimmy do next? The first Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive episode is here!

Kimmy sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes.

