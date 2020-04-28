Watch Ariana Grande’s Gorgeous At-Home Performance of ‘Still Hurting’ From ‘The Last Five Years’

Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean joined forces with Jason Robert Brown for his monthly Artist-in-Residency concert. SubCulture presented the virtual evening of music on April 27; viewers were encouraged to donate to assist the SubCulture staff and musicians.

Brown and Grande first worked together when the “Thank U, Next” singer was a teenager. She starred in the Broadway musical 13, which Brown wrote the music for, before getting an even bigger break on Nickelodeon.

They have remained friends and collaborators since, with Brown having written the track “Jason’s Song (Gave It Away)” for the deluxe version of Grande’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman.

Grande stunned with The Last Five Years’ “Still Hurting.”

The concert also featured performances of Brown’s songs “Sanctuary” featuring Georgia Stitt, Susannah Brown, and Molly Cate Brown, “Melinda,” “The Hardest Hill” featuring Bean, “I Love Betsy” from Honeymoon in Vegas, and “All Things In Time.”

The concert served as a fundraiser for SubCulture (the downtown music venue home to the JRB Residency) and its staff during the shutdown; the event was punctuated with video messages from the staff about what they miss most and what they are grateful for in this moment.

Enjoy the incredible performance below!

From Our Partners

★ This First Clip from the Love, Simon Sequel Love, Victor is a Creamy Flirtation with the New Series — WATCH [Towleroad]

★ WATCH: A Hairdresser’s Guide to Cutting Your Own Hair in Quarantine and Not Fucking It Up! [OMG BLOG]

★ Colton Haynes Has Crossed Into Daddy Territory [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ The Arrangement: Vice Doc Exposes Sham Gay-Marriage Agency [Boy Culture]

★ Let Us Reunite With Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion [Go Fug Yourself]

★ The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Are Participating in an Authorized Biography [Celebitchy]