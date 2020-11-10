Wentworth Miller is done with Prison Break: ‘I just don’t want to play straight characters’

After play Michael Scofield on Prison Break for five seasons, Wentworth Miller has declared that he is no longer interested in playing the role. Or for that matter, any role in which he would not be playing a gay man.

In an Instagram post about homophobic comments he has received, the 48-year-old actor also wrote:

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

The actor came out in 2013, in between the end of Prison Break’s first run in 2009 and its revival in 2017.

Dominic Purcell, who starred with Miller throughout all of Prison Break offered his support. “It was fun mate,” he wrote. “What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming…love ya brother.”

Sarah Wayne Callies, who played his character’s wife, Sara Tancredi, added: “With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I’m voicing my support for that choice. to all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always.and if that’s a problem for anyone, to quote a good man, ‘that’s your work.'”