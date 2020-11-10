Socialite Life
Wentworth Miller is done with Prison Break: ‘I just don’t want to play straight characters’
Wentworth Miller is done with Prison Break: ‘I just don’t want to play straight characters’

November 10, 2020
Wentworth Miller SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio Channel Broadcasts From Comic-Con 2016 - Day 3
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

After play Michael Scofield on Prison Break for five seasons, Wentworth Miller has declared that he is no longer interested in playing the role. Or for that matter, any role in which he would not be playing a gay man.

In an Instagram post about homophobic comments he has received, the 48-year-old actor also wrote:

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

The actor came out in 2013, in between the end of Prison Break’s first run in 2009 and its revival in 2017.

"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note… I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That's your work. – W.M. 🏳️‍🌈

Dominic Purcell, who starred with Miller throughout all of Prison Break offered his support. “It was fun mate,” he wrote. “What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming…love ya brother.”

Sarah Wayne Callies, who played his character’s wife, Sara Tancredi, added: “With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I’m voicing my support for that choice. to all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always.and if that’s a problem for anyone, to quote a good man, ‘that’s your work.'”

