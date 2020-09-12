In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Zayn from the back, Luke Hemsworth waxes on, and Sam Asghari is a creator and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Jake Picking
Luke Hemsworth
Christopher Gorham
Franco Noriega
Jacob Bixenman
River Viiperi
Dyllón Burnside
Jared Padalecki
Jensen Ackles
Zayn
Antoni Porowski
Sam Asghari
Nico Tortorella
- Zayn, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Asghari, and More Insta Snaps
- Brad Pitt’s Looking As Handsome As Ever in New Brioni Campaign
- TikTok Influencer Addison Rae Lands She’s All That Remake Starring Role
- Heartbreaking Details Surrounding the Death of Naya Rivera Released in Autopsy Report
- Celebrities Share 9/11 Tributes on Social Media
- Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again, Leighton Meester, Matt Bomer, a Top Chef Death, Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez, and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Paris Hilton weighs-in on Brit Brit: “It’s not fair she has no control of her life.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Joe Biden greets Mike Pence with an elbow bump at 9/11 memorial. [Towleroad]
★ Matt Bomer says coming out in Hollywood cost him career opportunities. [Curt and Frank]
★ Kool and the Gang’s “Get Down On It” is still a jam. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Lily Allen’s vintage Dior wedding gown is so dang charming. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Drew Barrymore, after three divorces: “Never, never. I will never get married again.” [Celebitchy]
★ Madonna and Diablo Cody open their screenwriting process to the fans. [Boy Culture]
★ Angelina Jolie donates generously to six-year-old London boys’ lemonade stand. [Evil Beet Gossip]