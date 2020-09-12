Socialite Life
Zayn, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Asghari, and More Insta Snaps
Zayn, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Asghari, and More Insta Snaps

by
September 12, 2020
Zayn

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Zayn from the back, Luke Hemsworth waxes on, and Sam Asghari is a creator and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jake Picking

View this post on Instagram

keep truckin’ on

A post shared by Jake Picking (@jakepicking) on

Luke Hemsworth

Christopher Gorham

Franco Noriega

Jacob Bixenman

River Viiperi

View this post on Instagram

Operación gamba. 🦐

A post shared by RIVER 🦁 (@riverviiperi) on

Dyllón Burnside

View this post on Instagram

Cabin Fever

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside) on

Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles

View this post on Instagram

Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. “Thank you” doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days…including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form…we are in the middle of “nowhere” and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

Zayn

View this post on Instagram

Got some stuff to show ya soon!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Antoni Porowski

Sam Asghari

Nico Tortorella

