19 Photos of Sam Heughan’s Best Red Carpet Smiles

Actor and all-around wonderful human being, Sam Heughan is best known for his leading roles on the Starz TV Series Outlander which is set to return on February 16, 2020.
Based on material from Diana Gabaldon’s book series, season five has the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge.
Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill.
Related
With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.
February 16 may seem like a LONG way from now, so why not peruse these 19 photos of Sam Heughan showing off one of his best attributes — his smile.
Related
Related