19 Photos of Sam Heughan’s Best Red Carpet Smiles

By Miu von Furstenberg 102
2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor and all-around wonderful human being, Sam Heughan is best known for his leading roles on the Starz TV Series Outlander which is set to return on February 16, 2020.

Based on material from Diana Gabaldon’s book series, season five has the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge.

Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill.

With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.

February 16 may seem like a LONG way from now, so why not peruse these 19 photos of Sam Heughan showing off one of his best attributes — his smile.

New York Comic Con 2019 - Day 3
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose for a photo during Outlander panel at New York Comic Con 2019 Day 3 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for ReedPOP )
Starz FYC 2019 ‚Äî Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide
Sam Heughan attends Starz FYC 2019 ‚Äî Where Creativity, Culture and Conversations Collide on June 02, 2019 at Westfield Century City in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for STARZ Entertainment LLC.)
2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Sam Heughan attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Red Carpet, Premiere Screening & Costume Exhibition For "Outlander" Season Four
Sam Heughan attends the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD
21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Red Carpet, Premiere Screening & Costume Exhibition For "Outlander" Season Four
Sam Heughan the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival Red Carpet for “Outlander” Season Four on October 28, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)
Sam Heughan arrives for the premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Spy Who Dumped Me"
Scottish actor Sam Heughan arrives for the premiere Of Lionsgate’s “The Spy Who Dumped Me” at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles, California on July 25, 2018. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Starz And Entertainment Weekly Host The New York Red Carpet Premiere Of Outlander Season Three
Sam Heughan attends the New York Red Carpet Premiere of Outlander Season Three, Hosted by Starz and Entertainment Weekly in New York on September 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
"Star Trek Beyond" New York Premiere - Arrivals
Sam Heughan attends the “Star Trek Beyond” New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on July 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
"Outlander" And Saks Fifth Avenue Photocall
Sam Heughan at Saks Fifth Avenue on April 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Television Academy Presents "Outlander" Panel Discussion
Sam Heughan at NYU Skirball Center on April 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
2016 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA) Tea Party
Actor Sam Heughan poses on arrival for 2016 British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA) Tea Party in Beverly Hills, California, on January 9, 2016. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
STARZ Pre-Golden Globe Celebration - Arrivals
Sam Heughan at Chateau Marmont on January 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Comic-Con International 2015 - "Outlander" Press Room
Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” press room during Comic-Con International 2015 at the Hilton Bayfront on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
55th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 2
Sam Heughan on June 14, 2015 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Getty Images)
"Outlander" Mid-Season New York Premiere - Arrivals
Sam Heughan attends the “Outlander” mid-season New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on April 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
The Paley Center For Media's 32nd Annual PALEYFEST LA - "Outlander" - Arrivals
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
The 41st Annual People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Sam Heughan attends The 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on January 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Timberland Fall 2014 Concert Event Featuring Young The Giant
Sam Heughan at The Sayers Club on October 21, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
92nd Street Y Presents: "Outlander"
Sam Heughan at 92nd Street Y on July 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
