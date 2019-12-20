Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Niklas Hauger

By Miu von Furstenberg
Niklas Hauger Photo via Niklas Hauger / Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieNiklas Hauger!

This is personal trainer Niklas Hauger and influencer who hails from Düsseldorf, Germany.

To be honest, we were not able to come up with much more on Niklas other than that info. That’ said he is on TikTok, so here is one of his videos.

Enjoy these pics of Niklas Hauger.

View this post on Instagram

“Als Frau in schönen Kleidern kriege ich Aufmerksamkeit – als Mann auf die Fresse. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Als Mann gebe ich deinem Freund die Hand – als Frau will ich ihn dir ausspannen. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Als Mann habe ich Style, wenn ich im Jogger rumlaufe – als Frau lasse ich mich gehen. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Frauen sind eben sensibel und weinen ständig – als Mann darf ich das nicht, sonst bin ich schwach. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Als Mann habe ich krassen Humor – als Frau bin ich voll daneben. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Als Frau bin ich mit MakeUp schön – als Mann bin ich eine Schwuchtel. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Als Mann bin ich mit Muskeln männlich – als Frau auch. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Als Mann verdiene ich Respekt, wenn ich mich auf die Hinterbeine stelle – als Frau einen Maulkorb. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Als Mann darf ich flachlegen wen und wie viel ich will – als Frau auch, aber dann bin ich eben eine billige Schlampe. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mensch ist Mensch. Warum & wofür unterscheiden wir untereinander ? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Anzeige | 📸: @andrepatris ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📝: @alphamuddi

A post shared by @ niklas.hauger on

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to every single person, who made this weekend unforgettable. . 🖤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Anzeige | Ausnahmsweise fehlen mir mal die Worte. Meine Maßstäbe sind neu definiert. Nach der Party in einem ICE bei 350km/h & Party in einem Eis Palast, noch eine Party auf der Aussichtsplattform in 3500m Höhe. . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Es war mir ein Fest & ich bin wahnsinnig dankbar ein Teil davon gewesen zu sein ! 🖤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸: @hagenrichter ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎶: @moguai

A post shared by @ niklas.hauger on

