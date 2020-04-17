Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


A Brave Puppy, a ‘Waterskiing Dad,’ a Little Lamb Hitches a Ride and More!

Viral Video
By Michael Prieve
Brave Puppy
1

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Such a brave little guy.

Related

A Giant Hug, Baby Orangutans, How to Make a Face Mask in 15…

Penguins, Puppy Massages, Tamia and Deborah Cox SING and…

What a wonderful surprise.

@humankindvideos

Their car came with all the bells and whistles. #soldier #newcarsmell #usa #america #militaryhomecoming #hooah #army

♬ Midnight – Alesso

Thank you Jimmy, Will and Kristen.

This is love.

OMG, Ben Barnes.

Nope. I am not going anywhere.

Hmm. I’m not sure if this is actually waterskiing?

Hitching a ride.

At least someone has toilet paper.

From Our Partners

WATCH: Angelyne Gets Her Own Biopic Starring Emmy Rossum! [OMG BLOG]
Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman Says He’s a Top but Is Attracted to Tops and Might Bottom if Married [Towleroad]
The Simpsons Get Real Trippy in New Couch Gag [Evil Beet Gossip]
It’s Posh Spice’s Birthday, and She Has WORN SOME STUFF [Go Fug Yourself]
Halle Berry Has Been “Decidedly” Single for Three Years: “I Might Stay Like This!” [Celebitchy]
An “Ordinary” Look at Mary Tyler Moore [Kenneth in the 212]
Dancy Diana: Diana Ross‘s SUPERTONIC Mixes Coming [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

You might also like More from author
X