A Brave Puppy, a ‘Waterskiing Dad,’ a Little Lamb Hitches a Ride and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Such a brave little guy.

Bravest little puppy 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ziu7WEKeix — The Dodo (@dodo) April 12, 2020

What a wonderful surprise.

Thank you Jimmy, Will and Kristen.

This is love.

The orphans at Lola ya Bonobo adore their caretakers who act as surrogate mothers…raising them just like their moms would in the wild.



Lola ya Bonobo, in DRC, is the only Bonobo rescue and sanctuary for orphaned Bonobos in the world.



Watch with sound on…Bonjour! pic.twitter.com/o443IoE305 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 15, 2020

OMG, Ben Barnes.

Nope. I am not going anywhere.

Get a golden retriever they said 😂 pic.twitter.com/kusgKMd8sL — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) April 14, 2020

Hmm. I’m not sure if this is actually waterskiing?

This couple found a way to go "waterskiing" despite the coronavirus lockdown in Northern Ireland. https://t.co/yrmungNdp1 pic.twitter.com/aLazdBgqDY — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2020

Hitching a ride.

HITCH A RIDE: This little lamb found a much more efficient way to travel across a farm in Scotland by parking itself right on a sheep's back. https://t.co/3xZ7eY7z6J pic.twitter.com/u5usu5UU10 — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2020

At least someone has toilet paper.

