Socialite Life
Now Reading
Maroon 5 Return With ‘Nobody’s Love,’ Watch As Adam Levine Smokes a Joint and Sings About Love
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Maroon 5 Return With ‘Nobody’s Love,’ Watch As Adam Levine Smokes a Joint and Sings About Love

by
July 24, 2020
Adam Levine
Photo via YouTube

Maroon 5 is back with their new release, the summery new single “Nobody’s Love,” along with a new music video.

The video was shot in Adam Levine‘s backyard on an iPhone, features enough weed and wine for a chill evening at home.

Adam Levine 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Performance
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the 2011 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Levine is shown singing to the camera about never letting his love go while he rolls and smokes a joint.

“You’re the only hand in my back pocket, If you ever left I’d go psychotic/Heaven hear me cryin’, cryin,'” Levine sings in his signature falsetto.

Adam Levine 87th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Adam Levine onstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

The video, directed by David Dobkin ends on a black screen with a quotation from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU) which reads: “It’s time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars.”

It continues: “What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities.”

Adam Levine 2016 American Music Awards - Show
Adam Levine onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Together with Interscope Records, the band have said they will be donating funds to ACLU. The ACLU is a nonprofit organization founded to promote and protect equal rights in the US.

See Also
Weekly Music Playlist
New Songs From Sam Fender, Billie Elish, Ariana Grande, Rudimental, Stefflon Don, RAY BLK and More on Heavy Rotation

It is Maroon 5’s first song of 2020 and their first release since “Memories”, which peaked at number two on the Billboard 100 last autumn.

Adam Levine Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The band are set to perform their new song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on 10 August.

Watch the video for “Nobody’s Love” below.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ This is amazing! Check out almost two hours worth of outtakes from the 80’s vogue documentary Paris Is Burning. [OMG BLOG]

★ GOP Rep. Ted Yoho denies calling AOC a “fucking bitch” on the U.S. Capitol Steps in “apology” over his “abrupt manner.” [Towleroad]

Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kyle Minogue just dropped her new single “Say Something” from her impending album Disco. LISTEN! [Curt and Frank]

★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]

Alex Trebek turned 80 yesterday! [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Sources say Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian have never even been alone together. [Celebitchy]

Mary Trump smacks down Megan McCain over McCain’s ridiculous questioning of Mary on The View regarding her new book. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X