A fan who was wanting an update on the status of Adele‘s forthcoming album got what they wished for but probably didn’t get the answer that they were hoping for.

The singer shared a photo from her 2016 headline set at Glastonbury festival, captioned with a smiling face, but the sudden appearance on social media had one fan wishing it was an album announcement.

The fan commented: “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!”

Adele responded: “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

She finished off her message with a heart emoji, after breaking a few hearts by telling us that the album isn’t going to be a surprise drop.

Adele’s manager Jonathan Dickins confirmed this week that her next album had been delayed from its planned September release date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Music Week, Jonathan gave an important update about Adele’s upcoming album – and it wasn’t good news.

British artist Adele performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury on day four of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, south-west England on June 25, 2016.

He announced: “[The album] isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops.”

While he couldn’t give an exact release date, Dickins added: “It’ll come when it’s ready.

“I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”

