Adele Kills it on SNL and Even Sings and More Quickies
Adele Kills it on SNL and Even Sings and More Quickies

October 25, 2020
In today’s Quickies, Adele, Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti, Sacha Baron Cohen, Donald Trump, Jay Z, Timothee Chalamet, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Many viewers tuned into Saturday Night Live on Oct. 24 hoping that the 32-year-old British singer would debut a new song or tease information about her forthcoming album during her first-ever hosting gig on the NBC sketch comedy show. Adele certainly brought tons of laughs with hilarious skits about her weight loss,The Bachelor and more, but she also offered an update.

“I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being the host, I’ve seen all of it — like why isn’t she the musical guest and all that,” the singer said during her monologue, noting that SNL was responsible for helping her career break in America over a decade ago.

Adele Monologue

The Bachelor

In Other News

