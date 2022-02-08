Adele sparks engagement rumors at the Brit Awards

Weeks after Adele announced that her residency would be postponed, the singer set fire to the stage with her performance at the BRIT Awards.

But all eyes were on the ring she wore on that finger.

The British singer, who chose a custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress for the awards show, finished off her look with a large, pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Adele poses with her award in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images )

The 33-year-old singer has been dating sports manager Rich Paul. Adele, 33, first went public with Rich, 40, when they attended a basketball game in July 2021. She told Vogue she didn’t mean to make headlines with her relationship but “just wanted to go to the game.”

Before the singer officially graced the stage, she took home the award for Best British Song for her ballad, “Easy on Me.” All in all, Adele earned four nominations for the night, including one for Best British Album, for which 30 proved to already be a huge contender.

She teared up as dedicated the show’s final award, Artist of the Year, to her son, and then to producer Inflo, who collaborated with her on several songs on the album, as well as those by Little Simz and his own group, Sault.

“Obviously i’d like to thank everyone that i work with like the labels and stuff,” she began. “But I’d like to dedicate this award to my son,” she paused, tearing up, to cheers. “And to Simon his dad, this album was all of our journey not just mine and i’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me. There’s not many people who do stuff like that anymore. My son has been so gracious and patient and kind over the past couple of years and it’s for him.”

She later performed “I Drink Wine” at the ceremony, wearing a flowing golden ensemble and sitting cross-legged on a piano.

Adele’s performance comes on the heels of her having to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. In a tearful video shared on Jan. 20—one day before her concert was set to begin—Adele explained that the hurdles faced during preparation were just “impossible.”

“Listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

