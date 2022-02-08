Robert Pattinson says The Batman was his ‘anchor’ during COVID pandemic

Published by

Robert Pattinson says The Batman was an “anchor” for him during the pandemic.

The 35-year-old star – who is playing Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter ego in Matt Reeves’ upcoming blockbuster – admitted being so focused on the role distracted him from the idea “the world might end”.

He told the March issue of GQ magazine: “I just always had this anchor of Batman. Rather than thinking you’re flotsam to the news, you could feel engaged without being paralysed by it.

“Everyone I know, if you had a little momentum going in your career or your life, then stopping, you had to have a reckoning with yourself.

“Whereas I was so incredibly busy the whole time, doing something that was also super high pressure, by far the hardest thing I’ve ever done…. I was still playing Batman at the end of the day, even though the world might end.”

Robert – who admitted he felt “really, really, really dead” afterwards – explained how even being on set out the outskirts of London was a strange experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added: “And the nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone.

“Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside.”

Meanwhile, Robert reflected on his role in 2019’s ‘The Lighthouse’ and admitted he is always “doing risk assessments” before every decision he makes.

He said: “I’m constantly doing risk assessments, which drives everybody crazy, trying to predict every single element that could possibly happen.

“And then, at the end of it, just being like: ‘Ah, f*** it! I’ll just play a lighthouse keeper who f**** a mermaid! I think this is the right move!’ “

