Idris Elba’s open fly captivates Brit Awards viewers’ attention

Luther star Idris Elba took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena last night to present a category prize at the Brit Awards. However, a number of viewers took to Twitter once they realized that the effortlessly cool actor had mistakenly left his fly open.

Idris, 49, appeared on our televisions last night dressed in a pink bomber jacket emblazoned with Gucci across the chest, which he paired with some black jeans.

Idris Elba presents Album of the year award to Adele during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The star walked out onto the stage wearing dark sunglasses and looked confident as he geared up to announce the nominees and then winner for the Mastercard Album of the Year gong.

However, The Wire actor quickly drew attention from viewers for all the wrong reasons.

As he read out the names of the nominated artists, which included Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender, it became apparent that Idris’ flies had been left undone.

It appeared that the star had forgotten to check that his zipper was up before making his live appearance on stage, much to the amusement of viewers at home.

Adele and Idris Elba onstage during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Luckily, Idris handled the wardrobe error like a professional, continuing on with his presenting duties as he announced Adele as the winner with her album, 30.

In an apparent attempt to cover up his modesty somewhat, after welcoming Adele to the stage, Idris strategically placed his cue cards in front of his crotch.

A number of fans took to Twitter to share amusing messages about the mishap.

Why the hell are people complaining that Idris Elba’s fly was open at The Brits?



They’re acting like that’s not the best possible outcome. — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 8, 2022

