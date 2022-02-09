Published by

Nelly was just caught with his pants down.

No, really.

On Tuesday, the rapper “accidentally” uploaded a video of himself receiving oral sex from an unidentified woman onto his Instagram Story for all 3.3 million followers to see.

To make the already embarrassing situation even more absurd, he learned of his faux pas in the middle of an on-camera interview.

The nearly minute-long clip showed a very generous brunette participant going at it with the Hot In Herre hitmaker’s purported penis, which – along with her face – was completely exposed.

The explicit content was supposedly uploaded to Nelly’s account by mistake and deleted a short time after, but not before it was screen recorded and shared to Twitter.

The jokes basically wrote themselves.

“Ashanti really had to love him,” read one tweet, followed by others that poked fun at the size of the musician’s manhood. “It’s not giving what I thought it’d give,” expressed one disappointed user, while another scolded the star with: “Not on Black History [Month] do better lol.”

Did we mention that the video had sound? Yes, all 3.3 million Instagram users and beyond heard the moans of a man who seemed to be quite pleased with all that was going on.

Of course, he was clowned for that, too.

“Ouuu Nelly is a verbal moaner,” noted one of many observant viewers.

While a few were stoked by what they saw and heard – vowing to not “tolerate this peen slander” – most were just desperate to view the footage.

“Me coming off IG trying to find the Nelly video,” posted one curious fan, while a more aggressive inquisitor wrote, “B—H where is the nelly video?”

It was during the rapper’s interview with Barstool Sports alongsideKevin Hart that he found out about the blunder.

“Deadass I think this is the exact moment on @KFCradio that Nelly realized he posted his sex tape to his Instagram,” read a clip of the captured revelation, posted by Kevin Clancy himself.

The musician was seen looking down at his phone with bulged eyes and mumbling, “Ohhh, God! Nothin’,” as Clancy and Dave Portnoy carried on with unrelated questions.

He was then seen showing Hart his phone and smirking.

“Love how cocky Nelly was a minute after realizing his d–k was all over the internet,” tweeted Clancy. “Shrugging it off and laughing while he shows it to Kevin.”

“If we’re being honest the interview with Kevin and Nelly was a mess,” admitted the radio/podcast host. “It was all disconnected and s–t. We just figured it was because it was a Zoom interview. Turns out it’s because Nelly learned his sex tape was going viral mid convo.”