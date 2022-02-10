Cheer star Jerry Harris to plead guilty, court records show

Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, is expected to plead guilty in his federal sex crimes case Thursday, according to U.S. District Court records in Chicago.

A defense attorney for Harris declined to comment Wednesday.

The news comes nearly a year-and-a-half after Harris was arrested on child pornography charges. A 28-page criminal complaint traced the case against Harris to a discovery in February 2020 by the mother of 14-year-old twin boys who are competitive cheerleaders.

One minor interviewed by law enforcement called Harris “relentless” in his pursuit of naked photographs. Federal prosecutors said Harris admitted having five to 10 victims in all.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain ordered Harris, 22, held behind bars in October 2020, after he was initially charged with one count of production of child pornography. The judge found that the evidence against him “overwhelmingly supports detention” and suggested he would be a danger to the community if released.

The judge pointed to Harris’ apparent inability to control his behavior as well as the exploitation of his position in the cheerleading community. She also rejected any “blurred line” between Harris’ age and that of his alleged victims.

“[Harris] was not a child,” McShain said. “He was an adult.”

Harris is being held in the downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, records show. He was later charged with child pornography and other crimes involving four victims in a seven-count indictment filed in December 2020 that alleged misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

