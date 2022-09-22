Socialite Life
Alan Ritchson, Antonio Sotillo, Chris Salvatore, and more Insta Snaps
by
September 22, 2022
Alan Ritchson
Photo via Alan Ritchson/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Alan Ritchson is pumped up for Reacher, Antonio Sotillo is wet, in bed with Chris Salvatore, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Ashley Parker Angel

Henry Golding

Polo Morin

Jesus Luz

Thomas Doherty

Jamie Dornan

Sam Vartholomeos

Noah Fearnley

Ryan Phillippe

Christian Chávez

Bruno Alcantara

Alan Ritchson

Antonio Sotillo

Chris Salvatore

