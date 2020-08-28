Socialite Life
Now Reading
Amber Riley Performs Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Amber Riley Performs Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live — WATCH

by
August 28, 2020
Amber Riley Performs Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Photo via YouTube

34-year-old actress and singer Amber Riley appeared on last night’s (August 27, 2020) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and paid tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, performing her new song “A Moment” as photos of Rivera flashed across the screen.

The episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was hosted by Lil Rel Howery and he talked about the loss while introducing the singer, who went by her new stage name Riley.

“We both lost an amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever,” he said.

“I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle,” Riley tweeted about her performance. “I love you Naya. RIP Angel.”

She also later shared that she received the pictures from Rivera’s mother. “Naya’s amazing mom gave me those photos,” she tweeted. “Thank you Mama Yoli. Continue to uplift and pray for them. Thank you @LilRel4 for letting me [be] a part of your vision for our friend. Love you.”

See Also
"Harry Potter & The Cursed Child" - Press Preview - Arrivals
J.K. Rowling Doubles Down and Defends Transphobic Comments In Epic Essay

Naya Rivera, died in July at just 33 years old in an accidental drowning.

Watch Amber Riley perform “A Moment” in tribute to Naya Rivera

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Mean Girls gets the Honest Trailers treatment. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]

★ NBA star Chris Webber fights back tears in a powerful statement after NBA players strike in protest of racial injustice. [Towleroad]

★ Bella, the rarely seen daughter of Tom Cruise, shares a selfie. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kate Winslet talks choreographing sex scene with Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite. [Curt and Frank]

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Cincy, joining sports protests against racial injustice and police brutality. [Kenneth in the 212]

SJP continues going into work at her shoe shop. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jessica Simpson hasn’t wanted to drink at all during the pandemic: “That’s a big blessing.” [Celebitchy]

Madonna‘s once-gorgeous ex, model Tony Ward, goes full QAnon. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X