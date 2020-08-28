34-year-old actress and singer Amber Riley appeared on last night’s (August 27, 2020) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and paid tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, performing her new song “A Moment” as photos of Rivera flashed across the screen.
The episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live was hosted by Lil Rel Howery and he talked about the loss while introducing the singer, who went by her new stage name Riley.
“We both lost an amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever,” he said.
“I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle,” Riley tweeted about her performance. “I love you Naya. RIP Angel.”
She also later shared that she received the pictures from Rivera’s mother. “Naya’s amazing mom gave me those photos,” she tweeted. “Thank you Mama Yoli. Continue to uplift and pray for them. Thank you @LilRel4 for letting me [be] a part of your vision for our friend. Love you.”
Naya Rivera, died in July at just 33 years old in an accidental drowning.
Watch Amber Riley perform “A Moment” in tribute to Naya Rivera
