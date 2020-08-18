Socialite Life
Now Reading
Angelina Jolie Thrilled to Have All Six Kids at Home During Quarantine
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Angelina Jolie Thrilled to Have All Six Kids at Home During Quarantine

by
August 18, 2020
Angelina Jolie "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening, Hosted by Angelina Jolie
Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Actress Angelina Jolie is looking at quarantine with a glass half full attitude.

“I’m so lucky, we’re used to being tight together for a long time, it was so nice when Mad came home from college… Now he’s going to be going to college in Korea while he’s still in the house…I’m lucky and I think when you have that many children they really take care of each other. They help me, I’m not alone managing everything, they are an amazing team, I’m very very fortunate.”

Celebitchy has the full story which you can read here.

See Also
R. Kelly can't afford to post bail after judge sets $1M bond; remains in Chicago jail

More from Celebitchy:

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X