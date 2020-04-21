Ansel Elgort Posts Thirst Trap Photo For Charity

A few week’s back, the photo below had the internet talking about Ansel Elgort.
Well, now this photo has the internet talking about Ansel Elgort, once again.
You can see the full photo here!
The 26-year-old actor posed in the shower, wearing nothing but a necklace, and just covering himself with his hand.
“OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” he joked with the caption.
It was all in good fun as his link takes you to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Brooklyn area frontline workers.
“Local Eats for Brooklyn’s Frontline Fighters in Brookdale Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital, Cumberland Health Center, Gotham Health Clinic East NY, Interfaith Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital (almost Bk – they snuck in!), Woodhull Medical Center and Brooklyn FDNY EMS Battalions 31, 32, 35, 38, 39, 40, 44, 57, 58 & 59,” the fundraiser says.
The charity is about a one-fifth of the way to its goal. You can donate here.
From Our Partners
★ OMG, Reporter Melinda Meza Accidentally Showed Her Naked Husband Showering! [OMG BLOG]
★ Chris Cuomo Emerges from Basement After Being Cleared from Coronavirus Quarantine: WATCH [Towleroad]
★ Prince Harry Texted Meghan Markle’s Dad [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Do You Need to Look at Liam Hemsworth in a Grey T-Shirt For a Little While Today? [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Florida Man Tom Brady “Cited” for Working Out in a Closed Public Park in Tampa Bay [Celebitchy]
★ First Look at the Studio One Forever Documentary [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Fleshback: Ryan O’Neal‘s Paper Moon, Plus His Peyton Piece [Boy Culture]