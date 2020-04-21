Ansel Elgort Posts Thirst Trap Photo For Charity

A few week’s back, the photo below had the internet talking about Ansel Elgort.

Ansel Elgort and his third leg a thread: pic.twitter.com/VJBX1eGcTt — m. (@anselsthirdleg) March 31, 2020

Well, now this photo has the internet talking about Ansel Elgort, once again.

Photo via Ansel Elgort/Instagram

You can see the full photo here!

The 26-year-old actor posed in the shower, wearing nothing but a necklace, and just covering himself with his hand.

“OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” he joked with the caption.

It was all in good fun as his link takes you to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Brooklyn area frontline workers.

“Local Eats for Brooklyn’s Frontline Fighters in Brookdale Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital, Cumberland Health Center, Gotham Health Clinic East NY, Interfaith Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital (almost Bk – they snuck in!), Woodhull Medical Center and Brooklyn FDNY EMS Battalions 31, 32, 35, 38, 39, 40, 44, 57, 58 & 59,” the fundraiser says.

The charity is about a one-fifth of the way to its goal. You can donate here.

