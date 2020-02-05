Antoni Porowski, Ricky Martin, Ed Westwick and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Antoni Porowski is pondering, Ricky Martin is prepping, Ed Westwick is bathing and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Adam Lambert

Pierson Fode

Luke Evans

Josh Segarra

Antoni Porowski

Mechad Brooks

Luke Evans

Nyle DiMarco

Andrew Rannells

Ricky Martin

Idris Elba

Ed Westwick

Ryan Seacrest

From Our Partners