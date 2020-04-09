Arnold Schwarzenegger Son Joseph Baena Recreates One of His Dad’s Iconic Poses

Like father, like son! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 22-year-old son Joseph Baena showed off his frankly ridiculous back muscles and biceps in an Instagram snap yesterday (April 08, 2020).

Posing shirtless while wearing sweatpants and Vans on a balcony in the rain in the photo, which he captioned: “Perfect time to practice some posing.”

Fans were loving the snap, with it racking up more than 18,000 likes.

One posted: “I feel proud for some reason. Maybe because I admire your pops and I feel like he’s proud of you. Anyways. Keep it going dude. Great stuff.”

While another added: “Great progress. I think everybody can see you getting better and better from picture to picture.”

Before Schwarzenegger became the Governor of California and a global movie star, he was a professional bodybuilder, winning the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest six times in a row in the early 1970s.

