Arnold Schwarzenegger Son Joseph Baena Recreates One of His Dad’s Iconic Poses
Like father, like son! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 22-year-old son Joseph Baena showed off his frankly ridiculous back muscles and biceps in an Instagram snap yesterday (April 08, 2020).
Posing shirtless while wearing sweatpants and Vans on a balcony in the rain in the photo, which he captioned: “Perfect time to practice some posing.”
Fans were loving the snap, with it racking up more than 18,000 likes.
One posted: “I feel proud for some reason. Maybe because I admire your pops and I feel like he’s proud of you. Anyways. Keep it going dude. Great stuff.”
While another added: “Great progress. I think everybody can see you getting better and better from picture to picture.”
Related
Before Schwarzenegger became the Governor of California and a global movie star, he was a professional bodybuilder, winning the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding contest six times in a row in the early 1970s.
From Our Partners
- OMG, Quote of the Day: Patricia Quinn Is “Disgusted” by Aiden Zhane’s Snatch Game Impersonation on Drag Race [OMG BLOG]
- SF Gay Men’s Chorus Honors Coronavirus Heroes with Stunning Virtual Performance of Truly Brave: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Trump May Pardon the Tiger King [Evil Beet Gossip]
- May’s InStyle Goes for Gaga [Go Fug Yourself]
- Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Her Critics Hate Her Because She’s “Pretty & Has Money” [Celebitchy]
- TIF Apparel Sure Caught My Eye With This Guy. [Kenneth in the 212]
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus: STAY AWAY FROM ME! [Boy Culture]
New in the SL Shop
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.