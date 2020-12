I mean…this is just too precious. Enjoy a few moments of adorable.

Being stuck at home is no fun, but this little girl received a little joy every day thanks to her mail carrier.

The Coronavirus pandemic has been tough on us all.



This will brighten your week.



Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/F7qvdbXwaR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 7, 2020

Now, if I tried to do that with my mail carrier, I’d probably get the middle finger.