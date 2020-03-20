Ben Affleck’s ‘The Way Back,’ Sam Heughan’s ‘Bloodshot’ and More Come to Streaming Amid Theater Closures

Ben Affleck‘s The Way Back joins the pack of recent movies making their way into homes much sooner as the coronavirus crisis has shuttered cinemas nationwide.

The film will be available for electronic sell-through stateside on Tuesday, March 24, which is the same day that Birds of Prey will be made available, at the price of $19.99.

Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan‘s Bloodshot will also be available on March 24, and they are joined by Emma, The Hunt, The Invisible Man, I Still Believe, and Trolls.

“With audiences largely unable to view films in theatrical release under current circumstances, we have decided to provide the alternative of early digital ownership of our currently released titles to people looking for great entertainment options,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement.

“So, while we remain big fans of the theatrical experience and hope audiences are able to return to cinemas in the near future, we understand that these are challenging times and offering this option simply makes sense.”

From Our Partners

OMG, Marvel introduces non-binary hero Snowflake and twin Safespace to much controversy [ OMG BLOG ]

introduces non-binary hero and twin to much controversy [ ] Gal Gadot Responds to Coronavirus Quarantine with Star-Studded Cover of “Imagine”: WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Responds to Coronavirus Quarantine with Star-Studded Cover of “Imagine”: WATCH [ ] Property Brothers Say the Wives Hit on Them Hard [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Say the Wives Hit on Them Hard [ ] Fug Madness 2020 Round One Continues With Old Favorites and a Fresh Face [ Go Fug Yourself ]

2020 Round One Continues With Old Favorites and a Fresh Face [ ] Cardi B Would Like to Be Paid for DJ’s Remixes of Her “Coronavirus” Rant [ Celebitchy ]

Would Like to Be Paid for DJ’s Remixes of Her “Coronavirus” Rant [ ] 1 Times Lyle Waggoner ‘s Hunkiness Stole the Show [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

‘s Hunkiness Stole the Show [ ] Fleshback: Patrick Duffy [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.