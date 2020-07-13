Lisa Marie Presley has been left ”completely heartbroken” by the death of her son Benjamin Keough.
Keough is the singer’s son from her first marriage to Danny Keough. He reportedly took his own life at the age of 27 in California on Sunday (July 12, 2020), leaving his family distraught.
A spokesperson for Lisa Marie, who also has daughter Riley with Danny and 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood, said: ”She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”
Benjamin is said to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reports.
Benjamin was known for his strong resemblance to his late grandfather, Elvis Presley, which his mother has admitted left fans shocked.
She previously said: ”Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.
”Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”
As a teenager, Benjamin Keough was reported to have made a deal with Universal Music for $ 5 million, but no music appears to have been released under that deal.
The celebrity grandson kept a low profile and had a private Instagram account.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
