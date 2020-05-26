Betty White Is Kicking Back Martinis and Enjoying French Fries During the Pandemic

Betty White is “doing very well” at 98 years old and is keeping busy in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
The beloved Golden Girls star is staying home to protect herself from the virus and has been an absolute pro when it comes to social distancing.
White’s publicist says they check in with her several times a week and said “we always have laughs.”
Fans of White first became concerned about the iconic actress after Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus in March. At the time, White’s publicist assured fans she was “fine” amid the outbreak.
The 98-year-old actress is quarantining at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic and sometimes treats herself to a “vodka martini with hot dogs and french fries,” although she is not a big drinker.
A source told Closerweekly.com: “Betty loves to joke that vodka keeps her young. She loves the image of her sitting at home in a rocking chair, drinking a martini and watching game shows, but she’s not really a big drinker. That’s not her. She’ll only take a few sips of a cocktail if the occasion calls for it.”
The source explained: “Betty’s message to the world is to slow down and enjoy what you have: family, friends, your pets. She says that the pandemic is serious, but we have come through worse. It’s Mother Nature’s way of telling us all to slow down.”
Keep on doing what you do Betty, it seems to be working just fine.
