Beyoncé drops new dance track ‘Break My Soul’ – Listen

Beyoncé is releasing her first single from her upcoming album Renaissance a little early. The pop superstar’s new song was supposed to drop on Monday midnight, June 20 but it went up just before 10 P.M.

The dance track samples Robin S.’s 1990 hit “Show Me Love” and also Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode” as Bey sings “you won’t break my soul” over and over.

She continues on with lyrics about starting fresh, like, “And I just fell in love/And I just quit my job/I’m gonna find a new drive,” and, “Bey is back/And I’m sleeping real good at night.”

Bey released the new music at midnight, at the close of Juneteenth 2022. She previously dropped “Black Parade” from her last album, Black Is King, on Juneteenth 2020.

The Grammy winner will debut her full Renaissance album on July 29, and her merchandise site already has the music and other memorabilia available for pre-sale.

Queen Bey recently posed for an instantly iconic cover shoot with British Vogue, and shared some of her new music with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Enninful wrote of his take on the tracks, “A wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

He described it as “music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

