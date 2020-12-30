Billie Eilish amused she lost 100K Instagram followers over drawings of breasts

Following a recent trend, Billie Eilish asked fans to offer suggestions of photos to share on her Stories.
The singer posted photos of her dogs, some never-before-seen selfies, and her reaction to viewing her Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry documentary. All was going well until the singer was asked to post a drawing that she was proud of.
Eilish shared a sketchbook page filled with caricature drawings of nude women, which apparently many deemed inappropriate.
A short time after posting the sketches, Eilish’s Instagram page lost a whopping 100,000 followers.
Billie Eilish reacts to fans unfollowing her
The singer wasn’t fazed, though. She instead found the situation funny and reposted the side-by-side comparison of her follower count to her IG Story with the message: “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh.”
Of course, people unfollowing the singer for alluding to her sexuality on her own terms highlights the double standards she faces as a woman in the limelight.
Eilish has been continuously critiqued over her style and affinity for baggy clothing, with people saying she should wear more form-fitting styles. But once she does, she’s instantly shamed for her appearance.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink