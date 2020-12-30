Billie Eilish amused she lost 100K Instagram followers over drawings of breasts

Following a recent trend, Billie Eilish asked fans to offer suggestions of photos to share on her Stories.

The singer posted photos of her dogs, some never-before-seen selfies, and her reaction to viewing her Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry documentary. All was going well until the singer was asked to post a drawing that she was proud of.

Billie Eilish attends the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Eilish shared a sketchbook page filled with caricature drawings of nude women, which apparently many deemed inappropriate.

A short time after posting the sketches, Eilish’s Instagram page lost a whopping 100,000 followers.

Billie Eilish reacts to fans unfollowing her

The singer wasn’t fazed, though. She instead found the situation funny and reposted the side-by-side comparison of her follower count to her IG Story with the message: “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh.”

Of course, people unfollowing the singer for alluding to her sexuality on her own terms highlights the double standards she faces as a woman in the limelight.

Billie Eilish attends MCM Global Flagship Store Grand Opening On Rodeo Drive at MCM Global Flagship Store on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Eilish has been continuously critiqued over her style and affinity for baggy clothing, with people saying she should wear more form-fitting styles. But once she does, she’s instantly shamed for her appearance.

