Socialite Life
Now Reading
Dog enjoying TV dashes for the remote when their human comes home — WATCH
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Dog enjoying TV dashes for the remote when their human comes home — WATCH

by
December 29, 2020
dogs watching TV

Get ready for your mind to be blown! Just two homies chilling before dad gets home.

There’s more!

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Dog enjoying TV dashes for the remote when their human comes home — WATCH

Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page’s Instagram is delicious

Christina Aguilera brought out the girls and the snow for Christmas

Jessie J clarifies hospitalization reports after claims she ‘lied’ about Meniere’s disease

Reese Witherspoon still doesn’t know why Ryan Phillippe made that 2002 Oscars money joke

LOL: You’re officially never allowed to use a marker again — WATCH

Jessie J hospitalized after going ‘completely deaf’ from Meniere’s disease

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X