Music

BLACKPINK, Skrillex, Ariana Grande, Elton John and More to Guest on Lady Gaga’s Forthcoming Chromatica Album

By Michael Prieve 3
Lady Gaga at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

After the tracklist was accidentally leaked, Lady Gaga has confirmed that Chromatica, the popstar’s first album in four years, will feature both Elton John and Ariana Grande.

Gaga is no stranger to collaboration, having worked before with Tony Bennett, Florence Welch, and Elton John himself.

View this post on Instagram

#Chromatica ⚔️💓 #LG6

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Related

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Lizzo, Rolling Stones and More Pop…

Lady Gaga Dropping New Single ‘Stupid Love’ on…

When Target uploaded the album for pre-order, they also accidentally uploaded the backing artwork, complete with the tracklist. Elton John will feature on a track called “Sine from Above,” Ariana Grande will be on “Rain on Me,” and South Korean girl band BLACKPINK will help Gaga out on “Sour Candy.”

When the album was postponed, Gaga said: “I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time.”

Originally slated for an April 10th, 2020 release, Chromatica was pushed back due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of the time of writing, neither Lady Gaga nor Interscope has announced a release date.

From Our Partners

Related

A Tearful Elton John Cuts Show Short In New Zealand Due To…

Surprise! Eminem releases ‘Music to Be Murdered…

★ WATCH: Fran Drescher Breaks Down Her Iconic Looks From 1993 Til Now [OMG BLOG]

Sam Smith to Andy Cohen: “I Can Completely Confirm, I Love Poppers” [Towleroad]

Aaron Carter and GF Are Having a Baby [Evil Beet Gossip]

Kate and Goldie Landed the People’s “Beautiful” Cover [Go Fug Yourself]

Chris Pine Wore a Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sleeveless Tank & a Jaunty Scarf in LA [Celebitchy]

Related

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey Debut…

Ariana Grande Drops New Single ‘Boyfriend’ With…

First Look at the Studio One Forever Documentary [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Ryan O’Neal‘s Paper Moon, Plus His Peyton Piece [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
More Stories

One to Watch: Singer Gabi Sklar Answers the Socialite Seven

Bad Bunny Gets a Drag Makeover in ‘Yo Perreo…

What the World Needs Now, Alex Trebek Reciting Lizzo’s…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X