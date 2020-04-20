Blue Ivy Carter Demonstrates the Importance of Washing Your Hands in the Coronavirus Era — WATCH

In case you somehow may have not heard, during the coronavirus pandemic you should be washing your hands regularly, for at least 20 seconds, and with soap and water.

If that wasn’t clear enough already though, Blue Ivy Carter’s got you covered.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eight-year-old daughter shared a minute-long video about keeping your hands clean to the Instagram of her grandma, Tina Knowles, today (April 19). In it, she conducts a “little DIY experiment” to help people visualize how soap protects them from contagions.

“So I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this,” she explains, holding up a small pot. She then points to another dish that contains black pepper and water, saying: “And this is the coronavirus, or any virus. It’s actually just pepper.”

Blue Ivy then goes on to give a step-by-step guide to the experiment, which involves covering your finger in the soap and placing it in the water, where it repels the pepper: or, “the virus goes out.”

“This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” she adds. “If you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick.”

Watch and learn, people.

Her demonstration quickly went viral on social media, with many calling for “Dr. Blue” to begin giving the daily COVID-19 briefings at the White House. It would be better than what we’ve got now.

