This year’s Pride celebrations are unlike any other, due to the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests, but thanks to Peppermint and Bob the Drag Queen, we have the chance to get together and celebrate virtually with the first annual Black Queer Town Hall.

The event is being held in partnership with GLAAD and NYC Pride, and is streaming live on June 19-21 from 6:30 – 8 PM ET.

Black Queer Town Hall is a three-day series of performances, appearances, and roundtable discussions centered around a diverse collection of Black, queer thinkers, artists, community leaders and advocates as well as outspoken allies. Some of the featured talent includes Alex Newell, Laverne Cox, MJ Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Monét X Change and Todrick Hall.

.@thatonequeen and @Peppermint247 are presenting a three night Black Queer Town Hall to remind us: Black queer people gave us Pridehttps://t.co/WPa2QUa262 — GLAAD (@glaad) June 13, 2020

When asked about the origins of the event, Bob said, “we had this idea to get together a bunch of black queer thinkers and celebrate and then coincidentally at the exact time NYC Pride lost an event, it fell through and they offered it to us. We decided to take that spot and get together to celebrate and rejoice and mourn and share our experiences as black, queer people – because black queers gave us Pride.”

You can get all of the informaton, including how to watch on BlackQueerTownHall.org. There is also a GoFundMe set up where you can donate to support this important event.

MORE FABULOUS DRAG QUEENS

Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS