Brad Pitt recants retirement pledge: ‘I’m so sorry I said that’

Snatch-ing that statement right back!

Just weeks after Brad Pitt revealed that he was on the “last leg” of his acting career in his recent GQ cover story, it seems the actor isn’t actually renouncing his Hollywood icon status any time soon.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of his latest flick, Bullet Train, earlier this week, the storied actor clarified what he meant when he said he was navigating the “last semester or trimester” of his professional life, revealing that he was speaking broadly about age rather than hinting at potential retirement plans.

“I’m so sorry I said that,” the Fight Club star explained during the red carpet appearance on Monday, August 1. “I just see it as like, there’s child to young adult, there’s young adult to middle-age,” he continued. “And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it’s kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I’m over that hump.”

Although during his interview for the magazine’s August 2022 issue, Pitt contemplated “this section of his career,” asking himself how he wants to “design that,” it seems that even amid these clarifications, the Oscar winner is still unsure about what, exactly, the future holds for him.

“I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy,” Pitt explained to a correspondent from Deadline that same evening. “I’m just, like, what feels right for me next and I still operate that way,” he continued, noting that he needs to “work on my phrasing” amid the evidently widespread confusion surrounding his statements.

Beyond discussing his career trajectory, Pitt also took a moment to praise his Bullet Train and The Lost City co-star, Sandra Bullock, detailing just how close their friendship has become.

“She will drop anything to come to my aid,” Pitt said of his colleague before cracking a joke about his misinterpreted quote.

“And now, contraction, I’m gonna do only Sandy Bullock films,” he quipped. “You heard it here.”

