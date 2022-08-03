Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a baby after suffering a tragic pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos revealing her baby bump.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she continued. “OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In September 2020, Teigen and Legend experienced a tragic pregnancy loss. Teigen had said that she faced various pregnancy complications caused by a partial placenta abruption. After uncontrolled bleeding and bed rest for a month, she eventually had to deliver their son, whom they named Jack, at 20 weeks.

In February this year, while shutting down pregnancy rumors, Teigen shared that she resumed in vitro fertilization.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 4.

