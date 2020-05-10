A Shirtless Bradley Cooper Relaxes in Brazil — PHOTOS

We rarely ever have gotten to see shirtless paparazzi pics of Bradley Cooper over the years, that’s why these shots are so special.

A shirtless Bradley Cooper takes some pictures from his hotel room in Rio de Janeiro on May 23, 2013.

Shirtless Bradley Cooper takes some pictures from his hotel room in Rio de Janeiro. The Hangover star is in Brazil to promote the part 3 of his world famous flick. (Photo by AKM Images/GSI Media)

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on May 22, 2013.

Check out more photos of Bradley Cooper in Rio in the gallery below.

