Camila Cabello Apologizes After Racist Tumblr Posts From Her Teen Years Resurfaced: ENDNOTES

Camila Cabello took to social media today (December 18) with a lengthy apology for “horrible and hurtful language” she used when she was “younger.”

In a post shared on Twitter and Instagram Stories, the “Señorita” singer wrote, “When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it.”

Although she didn’t go into detail about specific comments that were made or what exactly prompted her to speak out, Twitter users claim that her apology is in reference to racially insensitive posts that she shared and liked on her Tumblr page several years ago.

And although she’s apologized for such comments in the past, a possible resurfacing of those posts on Twitter seemingly inspired her to apologize once again. [MTV News]

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

The catalyst for Ruth Wilson’s abrupt and mysterious exit from Showtime’s The Affair appears to be even more unseemly than you probably imagined.

Wilson, who to date has been cryptic if not entirely mum about why she parted ways with the drama at the end of Season 4, remains, as we all assumed, constrained by the terms of an NDA.

But the Dec. 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter has an exhaustive (and exhaustingly depressing), 3,000-word account featuring numerous unnamed sources, alleging that Wilson had taken issue with “the frequency and nature of certain nude scenes” — some of which she is said to have deemed purely “titillating.”

Series creator Sarah Treem, meanwhile, allegedly did her best to cajole actors into dropping trou as often as scripted.

Wilson also reportedly refused to shoot an “aggressive sex scene” in which she was pushed up against a tree by leading man Dominic West because the actress was said to have been “unamused” by its “rapey” tone. [TV Line]

THE HEADLINES:

RETRO THROWBACK: Grace Jones performs “Little Drummer Boy” on Pee-wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special! [OMG BLOG]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Makes History with Franchise’s First Same-Sex Kiss [Towleroad]

Find your holiday spirit with every Kardashian Christmas card available [Evil Beet Gossip]

Michael B. Jordan Loves Houndstooth, Apparently [Go Fug Yourself]

Billionaire Kylie Jenner got most of her Christmas decorations from Target [Celebitchy]

Fleshback: Brad Pitt [Boy Culture]

R. Kelly Responds to Allegations He Purchased Fake ID for Underage Aaliyah [Complex]

BEST CELEBRITY RED CARPET PHOTO OF THE DAY: John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac

(L-R) John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac attend the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM VIDEO OF THE DAY: NeNe Leakes

BEST NEW MOVIE TEASER TRAILER OF THE DAY: A Quiet Place Part II

The day’s endnotes help you catch up on all the entertainment and celebrity news that you may have missed.

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.